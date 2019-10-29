1 injured after 3-car rush hour crash on I-75 in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash during rush hour Tuesday morning on I-75 northbound.
The three-vehicle crash happened during the slow down period. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck couldn’t slow down and rear-ended two vehicles.
Authorities shut down right and center lanes of I-75 northbound as a result of the crash, causing a large traffic backup.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
