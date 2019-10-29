Breaking News
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Dayton

1 injured after 3-car rush hour crash on I-75 in Miamisburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-75 crash Miamisburg

I-75 Crash in Miamisburg (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash during rush hour Tuesday morning on I-75 northbound.

The three-vehicle crash happened during the slow down period. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck couldn’t slow down and rear-ended two vehicles.

Authorities shut down right and center lanes of I-75 northbound as a result of the crash, causing a large traffic backup.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS