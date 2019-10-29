1 injured after 3-car rush hour crash on I-75 in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash during rush hour Tuesday morning on I-75 northbound.

The three-vehicle crash happened during the slow down period. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck couldn’t slow down and rear-ended two vehicles.

Authorities shut down right and center lanes of I-75 northbound as a result of the crash, causing a large traffic backup.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.