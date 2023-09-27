SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting in Springfield Wednesday afternoon involving multiple people resulted in one injured and another arrested.

A call came in at 3:25 p.m. on Sept 27 regarding a shooting in the 1600 block of North Yellow Springs Street in Springfield. Several people were reportedly involved, leaving one person shot and one person in custody, according to Springfield Police Department,

One person was shot in the left leg, and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person is reportedly in custody.

This incident is still under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

