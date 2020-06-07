Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

1 in serious condition after Clark County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol officers report that a crash involving a minor took place around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, overturned his vehicle after striking a utility pole. Both the driver and a 17-year-old female passenger were trapped inside the car for a short time.

The driver was airlifted by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and the passenger was brought to the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Authorities have determined that alcohol and speed were factors in the accident. The driver was last listed as being in serious yet stable condition.

The passenger was treated and released Sunday morning. Authorities say that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt but the passenger was.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS