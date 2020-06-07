1 in serious condition after Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol officers report that a crash involving a minor took place around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, overturned his vehicle after striking a utility pole. Both the driver and a 17-year-old female passenger were trapped inside the car for a short time.

The driver was airlifted by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and the passenger was brought to the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Authorities have determined that alcohol and speed were factors in the accident. The driver was last listed as being in serious yet stable condition.

The passenger was treated and released Sunday morning. Authorities say that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt but the passenger was.