1 in custody following chase, crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody following a crash in Dayton Friday morning.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the incident began with a call around 9:20 a.m. about an assault. Authorities spotted the suspect around 11:25 a.m., in a different car than what was originally reported to police, and a chase ensued. The suspect’s vehicle crashed a short time later near Valley Street and Stanley Avenue around 11:30 a.m. after running a red light.

The suspect struck another vehicle and that vehicle then hit another car. No injuries were reported.

Both the suspect’s original car and the one he was spotted in by police before the chase are believed to be stolen.

Authorities shut down the ramp from northbound State Route 4 to Stanley Avenue, Valley Street at Stanley Avenue, and Valley Street at Brandt Street until they could clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.