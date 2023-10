DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in custody after reportedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase.

According to authorities, police in Clark County attempted to stop a suspect who had reportedly stolen a vehicle shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The suspect led police on a chase from Clark County into Dayton. It eventually ended on Harbine Avenue where the suspect was taken into custody at approximately 12:41 a.m.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about the incident.