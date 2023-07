DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in custody after a police chase in Dayton Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

It is unknown why officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it fled from police down Stewart Street.

The chase reportedly ended on Broadway Street near US-35 and one person was taken into custody.