DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in custody in connection with a stolen bus investigation in Dayton.

The incident happened at the RTA platform Monday just before 7 p.m. Authorities say someone stole a small, empty bus and took off down North Main Street. The bus then traveled down East Third Street, causing a pursuit.

Police found the bus abandoned at Salem and Hillcrest.

The person authorities believe stole the bus was caught soon after. The incident remains under investigation.