MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A three-vehicle crash in Miamisburg left one person in custody, and sent two people to the hospital.

A post from the Miami Valley Fire District says officers with the Miamisburg Police Department and first responders were sent around 3 a.m. to the southbound on-ramp to I-75 on State Route 725 in Miamisburg. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving three vehicles.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police received a call to respond Sunday at 2:58 a.m. One person was taken into custody after the crash. Dispatch said two people were transported from the scene to Kettering Health.

Following the crash, people were asked to avoid the area. The crash has since been cleared, and the road has reopened to traffic.