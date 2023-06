DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in custody after a shooting in Dayton Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a shooting on West Third Street near Liscum Drive came in around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Dispatch confirmed that one person was in custody and one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital as a result of the shooting.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting at this time.