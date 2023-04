DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in Middletown on Monday.

Middletown police confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting on Park Lane. The suspect was the only one injured in the shooting.

The suspect is hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

