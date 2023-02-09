DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Chiefs and the Eagles are getting ready for Sunday’s game, and Ohioans will be able to legally bet on it for the first time.

It can be fun, but also dangerous for those with an addiction.

About one in four Ohioans who bet on sports is at risk for problem gambling.

Tristyn Ball, Director of Prevention & Early Intervention Services for the Montgomery County ADAMHS Board, says that’s partly due to the ease of accessibility.

“Just with the amount of advertising that’s out there. I personally see the advertising all the time,” says Ball.

In the first ten days that sports betting was legal in Ohio, there were more calls to the problem gambling helpline than there were in the entire month of January 2022.

Ohio for Responsible Gambling has launched the “Pause Before You Play” campaign. It’s to encourage people to be intentional when they make a wager.

“When you go in and you’re sports betting, act like you’re going to lose it all. You don’t know that you’re going to win anything, right? Making sure you’re not betting more than you can afford to lose, keeping it social,” says Ball.

Experts say don’t mix betting with alcohol or other substances, and make sure you set time limits.

While recognizing signs of problem gambling can be difficult, there are some red flags.

“Is someone lying about where they’ve been? Are they asking for money? Do they seem more irritable?” questions Ball. “And something else to consider is that individuals that do have issues with gambling generally have increased mental health issues, increased anxiety, depression, irritability, even aggression because of the gambling and potential financial issues that come with that.

If you need help, there are resources available. You can call Ohio’s gambling help line 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966.

Click here for a quiz you can take to gauge your risk for problem gambling.