1 house destroyed, 1 other and 3 garages damaged by fire in Dayton

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – At least one person is displaced after a fire destroys a home and damages others in Dayton Thursday.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 a.m. on Wroe Avenue and Neal Avenue. At the time the fire broke out, Dayton Fire was on the scene of another fire on the 1500 block of N. Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, two homes and three garages were on fire. Dayton Fire District Chief Adam Landsin says the fire was able to spread so easily due to the high amount of heat.

“There was a significant amount of heat just based on the sheer volume of that many structures on fire,” says Chief Landsin. “There was a very significant amount of heat and due to that it makes the fire very easy to spread to other structures.”

Landsin said people were in the homes at the time of the fire but everyone was able to escape the flames before fire crews arrived and no one was injured. Chief Landsin says one of the homes is a total loss and at least one person is displaced. The Red Cross has been called out to assist that person.

A man living in one of the homes at the time said he heard an explosion that seemed to come from the garage just before the fire broke out. “We heard a big loud boom,” says Louis Wilson, who lived in one of the homes. ” I didn’t see what the explosion was, but it was some kind of explosion.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.