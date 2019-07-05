1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night.

Investigators were called to a home on Ernst Avenue near North Main Street just after 11:30 pm Thursday. A 911 caller told dispatchers a man walked onto the porch with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

Authorities took him to Miami Valley Hospital but could not tell 2 NEWS about his condition.

Officers were also called to a scene on East Norman a short time later but it is not clear at this time if those scenes are related.

No suspect information related to this incident has been released.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

