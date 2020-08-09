1 hospitalized in unknown condition after incident on Salem Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has been shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital after an incident in the 2000 block of Salem Avenue early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the call came in around 3:20 a.m. The victims condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story if more information becomes available.

