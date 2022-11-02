Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County deputies are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left at least one person hospitalized Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire and Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of US 127 and Kruckeburg Road responding to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries.

Initial reports say an orange Ford Mustang traveling northbound on US 127 started to make a U-Turn in the designated portion of the roadway.

As the Mustang was completing the U-Turn, it into the path of a 2017 Peterbilt semi that was traveling south bound on US 127. The semi swerved to avoid the Mustang and struck a 2013 Buick that was also traveling south bound on US 127.

The Buick driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled over a concrete median and struck a 2013 Honda.

A passenger of the Buick was transported to Wayne Health Care.

This accident remains under investigation.

