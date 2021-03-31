1 hospitalized after vehicle rolls several times in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident on State Route 49 and Light Road Thursday afternoon.

Union City Rescue, the Fort Recovery Fire Department and Miami Valley CareFlight were also sent along with deputies, who arrived shortly after 1:24 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver was heading south on SR 49 near Light Road when he failed to make a meet a curve in the road. He drove off the right side and his vehicle rolled several times.

The driver was the only occupant at the time of the crash. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, but there is no word on his injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN.com will update this story if additional details are provided.