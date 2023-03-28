JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a utility truck was struck in Jefferson Township on Tuesday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a utility worker was up in a bucket working on lines shortly after 10 a.m. at Germantown Pike and Farmersville West Carrollton Road.

Dispatch reported that a car hit the truck and the worker fell out of the bucket.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital, however, there is no information on their condition at this time.