DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash on Wayne Avenue and Clover Street happened just after 4:30 p.m. Two cars were involved, but it’s not clear exactly what happened.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Johnson Street to Clover Street is closed in the eastbound direction, according to 2 NEWS crews at the scene. WDTN will update this developing story as we receive more information.