TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Troy on Tuesday.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor called in the fire on Woodhaven Lane just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

One person was injured in the fire, and they were reportedly taken to the hospital in a deputy cruiser.

The sheriff’s office reported that the fire did not spread to any other buildings, however, that home is a total loss.

The fire cause of the fire remains under investigation.