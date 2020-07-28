1 hospitalized after shots fired at party in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to the scene of a party where shots were fired late Monday night in Washington Township.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that a rival gang showed up to the party on East Social Row Road and both exchanged gunfire.

Suspects fled the scene but a victim of the shooting showed up to Miami Valley South. That persons condition is currently unknown.

Authorities don’t believe anyone else was hurt and they do not have anyone in custody.

