1 hospitalized after shooting on North Main Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police were called to the scene of a shooting outside of Shark’s Fish and Chips on North Main Street in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that officers arrived to find one man shot inside a black vehicle. He was transported to Grandview Hospital in unknown condition.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene to aid in the investigation. Authorities say that the suspect fled in a silver vehicle.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

