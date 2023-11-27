SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was taken to the hospital via CareFlight after a shooting in Springfield overnight.

According to authorities, sometime after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, a person was shot near the 1000 block of Jasper Street.

The victim was first taken to Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center but was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.

The victim is reportedly facing serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.