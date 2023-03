WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi overturned on I-75 South in Wapakoneta on Friday morning.

According to the Wapakoneta Police Department, a semi overturned on I-75 South near US-33 around 7 a.m. on Friday.

Police reported that one person was taken to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

OHGO is reporting that the right shoulder is blocked.

This crash remains under investigation.