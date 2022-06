MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A rollover crash shut down I-75 northbound for about two hours overnight.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, two cars crashed on I-75 northbound near mile marker 47 around midnight last night.

One of the cars flipped in the crash and one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

OSHP reported that the highway was closed due to the crash but it reopened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

