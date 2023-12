DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in around 8:50 p.m. on reports of a person hit by a car. Police and medics responded to the intersection of S. Keowee and E. Fifth streets.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital as a result.

The severity of injuries is currently unknown.