SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a pedestrian strike in Springfield Tuesday night.

A dispatcher with Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident happened in the 3800 block of Crabill Road at 8:45 p.m. OSHP at the scene told 2 NEWS a white car traveling north on the road hit two juvenile females and a dog.

The two girls were taken by CareFlight to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle is in custody filling out statements.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more information.