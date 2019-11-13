1 hospitalized after Preble Co fire

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital after an overnight fire in Preble County.

It happened in the 2600 block of New Market Banta Road in Twin Township around 12:15 AM. A call for help came into Preble County dispatchers telling them a home was on fire.

One person was taken to an area hospital with burns. The extent of the injuries is not known. Officials could not comment on the condition of the victim or the cause of the fire.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.