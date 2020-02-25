1 hospitalized after Moraine rollover crash

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was extricated and taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Moraine Tuesday.
The crash happened around 2 am in the 2700 block of Vance Road near Dorf Road. Police said a passerby notified emergency personnel that a car had rolled over and several people were standing near it.
It is not known if the person taken to the hospital was the driver, nor did emergency responders have any information on the condition of that person.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.