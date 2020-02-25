1 hospitalized after Moraine rollover crash

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was extricated and taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Moraine Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2 am in the 2700 block of Vance Road near Dorf Road. Police said a passerby notified emergency personnel that a car had rolled over and several people were standing near it.

It is not known if the person taken to the hospital was the driver, nor did emergency responders have any information on the condition of that person.