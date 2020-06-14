1 hospitalized after hitting wall near Relax Inn

Live Now
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police responded to a call for a single vehicle crash on West Main Street early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived shortly after midnight to find that a car had hit the concrete wall near the Relax Inn.

CareFlight was called but authorities did not confirm whether it was used. The male driver was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

This accident is under investigation and 2 NEWS will update this story as it develops.

