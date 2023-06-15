DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel on Thursday morning in Darke County.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to US 127 at the State Route 121 overpass on the report of a crash around 5:42 a.m. on June 15.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford E-250 van was traveling north on US 127 when it was rear-ended by a 2015 Ram ProMaster van. The driver of the Ram ProMaster had reportedly fallen asleep.

Following the collision, the sheriff’s office reported that the Ford E-250 veered to the right and struck a concrete barrier, causing the vehicle to flip.

The driver of the Ford E-250 was transported to Wayne HealthCare with unknown injuries. The driver of the Ram ProMaster and his passenger were said to be uninjured.