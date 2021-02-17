1 hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Warren County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting with a Warren County deputy.

According to a release, deputies were called to the 7800 block of Hunt Club Drive just before 7 p.m. Monday for a well-being check.

The sheriff’s office said after several minutes of attempts to check on the resident, the front door opened and the suspect shot at a deputy sheriff on the front porch.

Deputy Sara Vaught returned fire, striking the suspect several times. Deputies then performed lifesaving measures on the suspect.

The suspect is in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Vaught is under administrative leave while an investigation is underway.

The sheriff’s office said several charges are expected to be filed against the suspect on Wednesday.