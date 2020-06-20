1 hospitalized after crash on Harvard Boulevard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Harvard Boulevard and Salem Avenue early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the car hit a fire and knocked it over. Two people sustained minor injuries to the face and head, one was taken to Grand View Hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

