DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Harvard Boulevard and Salem Avenue early Saturday morning.
Authorities say the car hit a fire and knocked it over. Two people sustained minor injuries to the face and head, one was taken to Grand View Hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Tulsa readies for Trump rally
- Reds Hall of Fame reopens to the public
- 1 hospitalized after crash on Harvard Boulevard
- 4 Paws 5K goes virtual for first time
- Dayton International Airport prepares for summer travelers