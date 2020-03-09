1 hospitalized after crash Monday morning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash early Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 1 am on Liscum Drive near Fiske Avenue in Drexel.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said two cars were involved in the crash and a passerby called to report the incident. One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No further information was available at the time.
The crash remains under investigation.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.