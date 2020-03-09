1 hospitalized after crash Monday morning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 am on Liscum Drive near Fiske Avenue in Drexel.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said two cars were involved in the crash and a passerby called to report the incident. One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No further information was available at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.