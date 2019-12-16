1 hospitalized after car slides into creek

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Weather is to blame for a car crashing into a creek in Greene County.

Greene County deputies said the vehicle was traveling on Medway Road when the driver lost control, crashed through a fence and ended up in the river around 9 pm Sunday.

Emergency crews found the man out of his car when they arrived to the scene. He was taken to Soin Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The crash in under investigation.

