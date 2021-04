DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle flipped over on eastbound US-35 near S. Smithville Rd. in Dayton Friday night.

Medics were requested at the scene and someone was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Authorities could not provide the number of people involved in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

