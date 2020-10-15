MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after a car rolled onto its top in Washington Township.
The crash happened in the 1000 block of West Spring Valley Pike around 6:40 a.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a car rolled onto its top near a pond. One person had to be extracted from the car. The person was taken to Kettering Medical Center in unknown condition. CareFlight was called to the scene then canceled, according to dispatchers.
Only one person was in the car at the time of the crash.
This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 1 hospitalized after car flips in Washington Twp.
- Space probe snaps photo on 1st Venus fly-by as it heads to Mercury
- Day 4 of SCOTUS hearings: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett as final day of hearings begin
- Is your burger on the list? 101 top hamburgers in the U.S. picks plenty of community favorites
- Cancel Thanksgiving? Fauci warns Americans may need to ‘bite the bullet’