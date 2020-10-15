1 hospitalized after car flips in Washington Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after a car rolled onto its top in Washington Township.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of West Spring Valley Pike around 6:40 a.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a car rolled onto its top near a pond. One person had to be extracted from the car. The person was taken to Kettering Medical Center in unknown condition. CareFlight was called to the scene then canceled, according to dispatchers.

Only one person was in the car at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.