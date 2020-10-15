1 hospitalized after car flips in Washington Twp.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after a car rolled onto its top in Washington Township.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of West Spring Valley Pike around 6:40 a.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a car rolled onto its top near a pond. One person had to be extracted from the car. The person was taken to Kettering Medical Center in unknown condition. CareFlight was called to the scene then canceled, according to dispatchers.

Only one person was in the car at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS