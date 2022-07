DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car crashed into a tree in Dayton overnight, sending one person to the hospital.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday a car crashed into a tree at West Hillcrest Avenue and Emerson Avenue.

Regional Dispatch reported that one car was involved and that a person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash.

