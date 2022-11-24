Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured following a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday.

According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), crews were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday at mile marker 29. When crews arrived on scene, they found one person injured, which was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with leg injuries.

OSP told our 2NEWS crew on scene that bystanders pulled the pedestrian out from the roadway before authorities arrived on scene.

Englewood Police, Fire and EMS, as well as OSP responded to the scene.

(WDTN Photo/Spencer Neuman)

OSP says the interstate is open. ODOT cameras showed police on scene at 3:41 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.