1 hospitalized after being shot on Almond Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was shot on Almond Avenue after people were heard arguing and fighting in the street early Saturday morning.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a call came in around 4 a.m. when a large group of people gathered on Almond Avenue. The caller told dispatch that at least three gunshots were heard.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story with more information when it is available.
