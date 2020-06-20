1 hospitalized after being shot on Almond Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was shot on Almond Avenue after people were heard arguing and fighting in the street early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a call came in around 4 a.m. when a large group of people gathered on Almond Avenue. The caller told dispatch that at least three gunshots were heard.

