1 hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp, suspect fled scene

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A person has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing North Main Street near Philadelphia Drive in Harrison Township Monday evening.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office believe the accident took place around 6:24 p.m. The victim was crossing the street when they were struck by a vehicle in the curb lane. The vehicle fled southbound after hitting the victim.

Authorities said that witnesses told them the vehicle in question was a gray sedan with front end damage due to the crash.

The victim was taken to Grandview Hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone that witnessed the accident or has additional information about the vehicle that fled to call 937-225-4357. This remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.

