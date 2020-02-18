1 hospitalized after being hit by a car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a car.
It happened on Stanley Avenue under the SR-4 overpass just after midnight Tuesday morning. When police arrived the man was breathing but suffered wounds to the face, according to officials.
The driver of the car that struck the man called 911 and told dispatchers the man walked in front of his car unexpectedly. The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.
An emergency room nurse from Dayton Children’s Hospital also stopped to help until emergency crews arrived.
