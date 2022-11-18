Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night.

According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the crash. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

I-75 southbound was shut down for over an hour, but has reopened.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

