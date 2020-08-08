1 hospitalized after 2 car accident on Germantown Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were sent to the scene of a crash that resulted in one hospitalization on Germantown Street early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the accident happened around midnight and that two cars were involved. One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, their condition is currently unknown.

2 NEWS was on the scene and saw one car that appeared to have been hit on the drivers-side by another car, which was in the grass.

The crash is still under investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

