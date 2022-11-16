Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a car in Dayton Tuesday evening.

According to a sergeant at Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews received a call just after 7 p.m. that a person had been hit by a driver in a parking lot on campus at Sinclair Community College.

Police responded to Sinclair’s Parking Lot A and found one victim.

The victim was brought to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.