DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was brought to the hospital after fleeing the scene of a crash in Moraine on Tuesday.

According to the Moraine Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop for expired tags on a northbound car on Springboro pike. The car sped off, immediately colliding with a utility pole near the intersection of Stroop Road and Springboro Pike. The force of the collision caused the pole to lean over.

One person involved in the crash fled the scene, police said. They were quickly apprehended and brought to Kettering Hospital with minor injuries. Charges will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

AES Ohio was called concerning the leaning pole, police said.

At this time, it is unknown what events lead up to the crash. This incident remains under investigation.