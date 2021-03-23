1 firefighter injured after battling flames at Sidney home Monday

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A firefighter was injured while battling flames at a Sidney home Monday.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services said crews were called to a home on the 1800 block of Fair Oaks Drive just before 8 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire showing from the back of the single-family home. The residents of the home were already out when crews arrived.

One firefighter was injured during the fire and was evaluated at Wilson Health.

The loss to the property is estimated at $70,000 and $15,000 to contents, according to a release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit.