MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person died and two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Dublin Township.

The crash happened on U.S. 127 south of Shindeldecker Road at approximately 8:48 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation found an SUV traveling southbound driven by Joseph McCavitt, 38, of Indiana, drove left of center and struck the trailer of a Volvo driven by Billy Boman, 62, of Vandalia. McCavitt then hit a Chevrolet van, driven by Jared Powers, 22, of Miamisburg, head on.

Joseph McCavitt was seriously injured and taken to Lutheran Hospital in Indiana. His front-seat passenger, Amber McCavitt, 39, died in the crash. Three juveniles in the SUV were taken to Van Wert Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Powers was seriously injured and taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center. Boman was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.