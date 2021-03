KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed and two others are hurt after a shooting in Kettering Saturday.

Officers were called to the BP gas station on South Smithville Road and Wilmington Pike around 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one person dead and two others hurt in two separate cars.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with a gunshot wound and the other with non-related injuries.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.