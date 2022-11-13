One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound.

According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle.

Everyone was transported to the hospital.

One person was confirmed dead, one had life-threatening injuries and four had non-life threatening injuries.

TCU worked on crash reconstruction and Centerville Police say I-675 southbound is back open.

The crash remains under investigation.