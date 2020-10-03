1 dead in Troy crash on West Market Street

One person is dead following a Friday evening crash at the intersection of West Market Street (St. Rt. 55) and Nashville Road. (Miami Valley Today/Michael Ullery)

TROY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — One person is dead following a Friday evening crash at the intersection of West Market Street (St. Rt. 55) and Nashville Road.

Troy police, fire, and medics were dispatched to the area around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a car into a pole. Initial callers to Miami County 911 told dispatchers that the victim might not be breathing.

Troy Fire Department medics requested CareFlight to be put on stand-by.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was also dispatched to the scene.

Authorities found the male driver of the vehicle deceased upon their arrival, then contacted Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn who arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Investigators from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the driver was northbound on Nashville Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign, proceeded across West Market Street (St. Rt. 55), jumped a curb and stuck a tree.

The victim was transported to the Montgomery County Morgue for autopsy.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.